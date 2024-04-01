Brokerages Set Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) PT at $42.20

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLFD. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Clearfield from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Clearfield

Insider Transactions at Clearfield

Institutional Trading of Clearfield

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 2,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.62 per share, for a total transaction of $59,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,259,796 shares in the company, valued at $37,315,157.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clearfield by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,033,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,291,000 after buying an additional 51,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clearfield by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,267,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Clearfield by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 830,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,784,000 after acquiring an additional 456,879 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Clearfield by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,120,000 after acquiring an additional 61,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,025,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield Trading Up 3.2 %

CLFD opened at $30.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.66 million, a PE ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.33. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $50.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.95.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.88 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Clearfield will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clearfield

(Get Free Report

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.