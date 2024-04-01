Brokerages Set Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) PT at $266.00

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $266.00.

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $249.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.01 and its 200 day moving average is $230.54. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $259.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Danaher will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

