Brokerages Set EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Target Price at $24.80

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SATS shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

In related news, Director James Defranco bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $919,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,136.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 55.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after buying an additional 531,537 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,046,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,055,000 after buying an additional 581,159 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,366,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,289,000 after buying an additional 182,601 shares during the last quarter. Pennant Select LLC bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,892,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter valued at about $36,090,000. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SATS opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.53. EchoStar has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $24.80.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 36.33% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 732.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EchoStar will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

