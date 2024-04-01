Brokerages Set RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target at $322.07

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $329.75.

Several research analysts have commented on RH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on RH from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Get RH alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RH

RH Stock Up 17.3 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $348.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.43. RH has a twelve month low of $207.26 and a twelve month high of $406.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.46.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 199.51% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RH

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.