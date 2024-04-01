Brokerages Set SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target at $6.63

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet cut shares of SSR Mining from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 57.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,223,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042,120 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $50,352,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $36,214,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,214,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,803,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

SSRM stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $900.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

