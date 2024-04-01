Brokerages Set Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Target Price at $145.00

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $138.65 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.96.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,628 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

