BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CEO Jeffrey Gould Purchases 3,300 Shares

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $52,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,551,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,925,303.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Jeffrey Gould bought 4,275 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.48 per share, for a total transaction of $70,452.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Jeffrey Gould bought 991 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $16,103.75.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

Shares of BRT opened at $16.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $312.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $20.69.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 555.59%.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 13,260.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 18.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of September 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

Featured Stories

