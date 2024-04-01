Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) and Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Head to Head Comparison

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW – Get Free Report) and Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Brunswick Bancorp has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brunswick Bancorp and Eagle Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brunswick Bancorp $16.41 million 2.75 $3.85 million $1.21 13.22 Eagle Bancorp $647.06 million 1.09 $100.53 million $3.30 7.12

Analyst Recommendations

Eagle Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Brunswick Bancorp. Eagle Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brunswick Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Brunswick Bancorp and Eagle Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brunswick Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Eagle Bancorp has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.84%. Given Eagle Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eagle Bancorp is more favorable than Brunswick Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of Brunswick Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brunswick Bancorp and Eagle Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brunswick Bancorp 20.13% N/A N/A Eagle Bancorp 15.54% 8.12% 0.89%

Summary

Eagle Bancorp beats Brunswick Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brunswick Bancorp

Brunswick Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, checking, certificate of deposit accounts, business checking, equipment leasing, commercial mortgages, small business loans, construction loans, and merchant services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking services; checking and saving accounts; and other deposit services, including cash management services, business sweep accounts, lock boxes, remote deposit captures, account reconciliation services, merchant card services, safety deposit boxes, and automated clearing house origination, as well as after-hours depositories and ATM services. Further, the company offers insurance products and services through a referral program; and treasury management services. The company serves sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, and non-profit organizations and associations, as well as investors. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

