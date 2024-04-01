Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of Builders FirstSource worth $21,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 0.5 %

BLDR stock opened at $208.55 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.78 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.25.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

