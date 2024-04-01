Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) PT Raised to $33.00 at Truist Financial

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.79% from the stock’s previous close.

CADE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.77.

Cadence Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

CADE opened at $29.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.99 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 23.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 30.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 528,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 124,084 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,258,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,697,000 after purchasing an additional 331,097 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,827,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,055 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the third quarter valued at $5,177,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,765,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Further Reading

