CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Jonestrading initiated coverage on CalciMedica in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.
In other news, major shareholder Sanderling Venture Partners Vi acquired 243,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $900,417.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 946,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,952.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Sanderling Venture Partners Vi bought 243,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $900,417.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 946,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fred A. Middleton bought 679,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $2,513,720.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 946,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,952.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CalciMedica during the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CalciMedica by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 145,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 56,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of CalciMedica by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter.
CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for life-threatening inflammatory diseases with unmet needs. Its proprietary technology targets the inhibition of calcium release-activated (CRAC) channels designs to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury in life-threatening inflammatory diseases.
