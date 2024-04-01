Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,216 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,070 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Canadian Solar worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,391 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,999 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 24.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,844 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $19.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $45.29.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

