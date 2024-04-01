Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.81% from the stock’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s FY2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NVO. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $129.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $579.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $138.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 801.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $1,876,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 647,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,996,000 after purchasing an additional 22,669 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $445,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

