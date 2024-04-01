Caprock Group LLC Acquires 898 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in State Street by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in State Street by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in State Street by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of State Street stock opened at $77.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.79. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $81.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 50.27%.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.