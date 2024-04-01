Caprock Group LLC Boosts Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 84.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,177 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,079,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,866 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 29,131,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,050,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,757,000 after purchasing an additional 236,934 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,613,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,332 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,929,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.05 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 11.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.046 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

