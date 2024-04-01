Caprock Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in THOR Industries by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in THOR Industries by 889.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in THOR Industries by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in THOR Industries by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in THOR Industries by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $117.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.11 and its 200 day moving average is $106.48. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $129.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.54). THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup raised THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on THOR Industries

Insider Buying and Selling at THOR Industries

In other THOR Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $383,295.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About THOR Industries

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.