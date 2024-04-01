Caprock Group LLC Has $487,000 Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.7 %

OMC stock opened at $96.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.55.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.46%.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

