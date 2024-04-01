Caprock Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

NYSE RELX opened at $43.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.526 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

