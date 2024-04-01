Caprock Group LLC Invests $466,000 in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 112.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $31.75 on Monday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

