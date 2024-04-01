Caprock Group LLC Purchases 631 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,948 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 15.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,466,614,000 after buying an additional 2,336,935 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Illumina by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after buying an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $284,269,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Illumina by 120.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $242,758,000 after buying an additional 964,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth $125,418,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $137.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $233.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $258.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ILMN

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.