Caprock Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Caprock Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,181 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,311,000 after purchasing an additional 81,273 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $39.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.73. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $50.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

