Caprock Group LLC Trims Stock Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,855 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UMC. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $81,057,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,504,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,980,000 after buying an additional 1,990,246 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 116.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,583,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,390,000 after buying an additional 1,927,333 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 15.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,219,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,067 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in United Microelectronics by 219.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,135,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

United Microelectronics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $8.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Microelectronics

(Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

