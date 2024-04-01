Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the February 29th total of 6,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 692,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

In other Cartesian Therapeutics news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 648,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $350,120.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,516,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,479,105.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 675,016 shares of company stock valued at $366,567. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RNAC opened at $0.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70. Cartesian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43.

Shares of Cartesian Therapeutics are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, April 5th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, April 5th.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Cartesian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.21% and a negative net margin of 845.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cartesian Therapeutics will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

