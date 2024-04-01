Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, April 5th

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, April 5th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, April 5th.

Cartesian Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RNAC opened at $0.65 on Monday. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter. Cartesian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.21% and a negative net margin of 845.01%. Research analysts expect that Cartesian Therapeutics will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Insider Activity at Cartesian Therapeutics

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 648,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $350,120.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,516,862 shares in the company, valued at $16,479,105.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 675,016 shares of company stock valued at $366,567 in the last 90 days. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

