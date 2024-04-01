Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

In related news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,944 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,086 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 965.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,541,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,662 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $15.94 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

