Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) PT Lowered to $40.00

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $46.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $37.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average of $38.74. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $205.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $304,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,885,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,016,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,231,000 after purchasing an additional 267,075 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,254,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,917,000 after acquiring an additional 196,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,850,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,613,000 after acquiring an additional 150,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after acquiring an additional 317,721 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,053,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,520,000 after acquiring an additional 25,421 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

