CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) vs. Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Head to Head Analysis

CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM – Get Free Report) and Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.0% of Ferguson shares are held by institutional investors. 60.0% of CCOM Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Ferguson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCOM Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Ferguson 1 1 6 0 2.63

Profitability

Ferguson has a consensus target price of $166.50, suggesting a potential downside of 23.77%. Given Ferguson’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ferguson is more favorable than CCOM Group.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCOM Group N/A N/A N/A Ferguson 6.00% 37.99% 12.18%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCOM Group $120.35 million N/A $7.38 million N/A N/A Ferguson $29.73 billion 1.49 $1.89 billion $8.60 25.40

Ferguson has higher revenue and earnings than CCOM Group.

Summary

Ferguson beats CCOM Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCOM Group

CCOM Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes heating, ventilating, and air conditioning equipment (HVAC) in the United States. It also distributes whole-house generators; climate control systems; plumbing and electrical fixtures and supplies; and parts and accessories. In addition, the company provides control system design, custom control panel fabrication, technical field support, in-house training, and climate control consultation services for engineers and installers; and designs direct digital control systems, as well as systems that control multi-location facilities through the Internet. It markets its products to HVAC, plumbing, and electrical contractors; building contractors; and other users primarily in New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, and portions of eastern Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Vermont. The company was formerly known as Colonial Commercial Corp. and changed its name to CCOM Group, Inc. in July 2012. CCOM Group, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is based in Hawthorne, New Jersey.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name. In addition, it supplies pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water and wastewater treatment products, and refrigeration products under Wolseley brand name. Further, the company provides after-sales support comprising warranty, credit, project-based billing, returns, maintenance, repair, and operations support. It sells its products through wholesale distributors, supply houses, retail enterprises, and online. Ferguson plc was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Wokingham, the United Kingdom.

