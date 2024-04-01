Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys 1,216 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,799 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.5% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its position in Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $171.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.35 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.75 and a 200-day moving average of $182.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.