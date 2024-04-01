Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.30.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $11.08 on Monday. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a positive return on equity of 173.14%. The firm had revenue of $93.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

