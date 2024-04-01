Chandra Henry Sells 10,000 Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Stock

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) Director Chandra Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total transaction of C$76,968.00.

Headwater Exploration Trading Down 0.8 %

TSE:HWX opened at C$7.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.86. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.76 and a 12 month high of C$7.89.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$138.43 million during the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 27.05%. Analysts expect that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.7601586 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Headwater Exploration Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Headwater Exploration’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

HWX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Headwater Exploration

About Headwater Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.