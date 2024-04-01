Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Receives $194.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.42.
GTLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.
Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $164.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.47, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $105.89 and a 1 year high of $184.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.80.
Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.
