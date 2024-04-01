Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Receives $194.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.42.

GTLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 70.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 60.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $164.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.47, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $105.89 and a 1 year high of $184.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.80.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

