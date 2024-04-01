Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 24.0% in the third quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $648,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.39.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $157.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

