Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.6% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $1,139,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 6,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $157.74 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $292.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

