Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $648,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $157.74 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.57.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.39.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

