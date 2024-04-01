Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 130 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $97.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.12.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

