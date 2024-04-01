Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 635 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.90.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $197.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 213.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

