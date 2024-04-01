Chicago Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2024

Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VSTFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Vistra by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 15.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Vistra by 44.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VST

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $69.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $73.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Vistra (NYSE:VSTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 20.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.02%.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vistra (NYSE:VST)

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.