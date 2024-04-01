Chicago Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Vistra by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 15.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Vistra by 44.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $69.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $73.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 20.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.02%.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.