Chicago Capital LLC Buys 1,200 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 105.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,515,000 after purchasing an additional 698,611 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 671.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,617,000 after purchasing an additional 212,204 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $385,860,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,175,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,034,000 after purchasing an additional 77,980 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $454.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $380.96 and a twelve month high of $488.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $467.37 and its 200 day moving average is $456.06.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

