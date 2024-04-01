Chicago Capital LLC Buys 503 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Snowflake
In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,110,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $760,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 102,007 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,660.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,110,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,355 shares of company stock valued at $37,679,411. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNOW
Snowflake Stock Performance
SNOW stock opened at $161.60 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $135.26 and a one year high of $237.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.43. The company has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of -63.37 and a beta of 0.91.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Snowflake
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Is Rumble Revving Up for Growth or Just Sputtering?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Keurig Dr Pepper Reaffirms Its Guidance, Time to Buy?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 4 Dividend Aristocrats Trading at a Discount
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.