Chicago Capital LLC Buys 503 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,110,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $760,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 102,007 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,660.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,110,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,355 shares of company stock valued at $37,679,411. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock opened at $161.60 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $135.26 and a one year high of $237.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.43. The company has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of -63.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.