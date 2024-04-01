Chicago Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,882 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,895 shares of company stock valued at $15,666,586. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $971.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $914.11 and a 200-day moving average of $766.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $480.45 and a 12-month high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.