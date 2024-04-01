Chicago Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $190.96 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.66 and its 200 day moving average is $164.78. The company has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

