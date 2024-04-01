Chicago Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 26.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 271.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRS opened at $88.92 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.44. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.06%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.04.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

