Chicago Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 99,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,267,000 after acquiring an additional 25,273 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 439.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 30,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $480.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $366.29 and a 1-year high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.