Chicago Capital LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 8,722.3% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,010,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,157 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2,064.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 860,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,005,000 after buying an additional 820,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $96.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.97. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.