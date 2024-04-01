Chicago Capital LLC Has $516,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $37.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $299.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.44.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.15.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

