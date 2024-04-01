Chicago Capital LLC Has $655,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $333.72 on Monday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $284.85 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $313.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.72. The company has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.36.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

