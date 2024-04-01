Chicago Capital LLC Has $762,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,369 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Comcast by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after purchasing an additional 121,279 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $8,868,000. CIC Wealth LLC grew its position in Comcast by 42.8% during the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $172.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.20.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.68.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Comcast
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Is Rumble Revving Up for Growth or Just Sputtering?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Keurig Dr Pepper Reaffirms Its Guidance, Time to Buy?
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 4 Dividend Aristocrats Trading at a Discount
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.