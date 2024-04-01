Chicago Capital LLC Has $846,000 Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 214.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 43.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,202,000 after acquiring an additional 132,429 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Airbnb by 41.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $332,438,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Airbnb by 5.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,568,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,466,000 after acquiring an additional 121,651 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $164.96 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $106.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at $23,623,753. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,435,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 856,222 shares of company stock worth $126,839,880 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.96.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

