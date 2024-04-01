Chicago Capital LLC Increases Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $37.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average is $30.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.