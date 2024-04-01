Chicago Capital LLC Invests $477,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,148 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. HSBC lowered shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,880 shares of company stock worth $10,233,981. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $68.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.75.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

